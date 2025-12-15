Sri Lanka President condemns Bondi Beach terror attack, extends condolences

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated that Sri Lanka strongly condemns the terrorist attack that occurred at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia and has extended his deepest condolences to the Government and people of Australia.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the President further reaffirmed that violence and hatred have no place in society and underscored Sri Lanka’s solidarity with Australia during this difficult period.

President Dissanayake said: “Sri Lanka strongly condemns the terrorist attack at Bondi Beach targeting a Jewish Hanukkah gathering. We extend our deepest condolences to the Government and people of Australia, and to the families of those who lost their lives. Our thoughts are with the injured.”

“Sri Lanka stands in solidarity with Australia and reaffirms that violence and hatred have no place in our societies,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath also said that he was deeply saddened by the attack at Bondi Beach.

“Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Australia and reaffirm our strong opposition to terrorism in all its forms,” he posted on ‘X’.

Sixteen people were killed and at least 40 others injured in a shooting at a Jewish festival celebration at Bondi Beach, Sydney’s most popular beach, where two gunmen targeted people attending the Hanukkah event.