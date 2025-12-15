Former CPC Chairman Dhammika Ranatunga arrested

Former Chairman of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO), Dhammika Ranatunga, has been arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

Dhammika Ranatunga has been arrested on charges of causing a loss of nearly Rs. 800 million to the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation by cancelling three long-term tenders that were scheduled for fuel purchases for the years 2017–2018, and instead proceeding with spot tenders at higher prices.

He is scheduled to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.