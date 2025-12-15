Nearly 1,000 arrested in island-wide anti-drug raids

December 15, 2025   01:52 pm

A total of 981 individuals have been arrested yesterday (14) in island-wide raids conducted under the theme “Nation United – National Drive”, aimed at eradicating narcotics from the country.

According to the Police Media Division, suspects have been arrested during 987 raids conducted across the island.

Additionally, 12 drug addicts identified during the operation have been referred for rehabilitation while further investigations are being carried out against 28 others under detention orders, police said.

Police noted during yesterday’s raids, officers also seized 890 grams of crystal methamphetamine (‘Ice’) and 513 grams of heroin among other drugs.

