Annual budget of Galle MC presented by NPP defeated

The annual budget of the Galle Municipal Council, which is controlled by the National People’s Power (NPP), has been defeated by a majority vote today (15).

The Galle Municipal Council consists of 36 members. Of these, 17 votes were cast in favor of the budget, while 19 votes were cast against it.

The council meeting was held this morning under the chairmanship of Mayor Sunil Gamage.

Accordingly, at the vote taken, the budget was defeated by a majority of two votes.

The 17 councilors of the National People’s Power voted in favor of the budget, while nine councilors from the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), five councilors from the United National Party (UNP), three councilors from the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), and 2 councilors from the People’s Alliance (PA) voted against it.

The Galle Municipal Council was formed through a coalition of the National People’s Power and the People’s Alliance. However, Deputy Mayor Priyantha Sahabandu, who was appointed with the support of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, also voted against the budget.