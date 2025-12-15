Vessel carrying humanitarian aid donated by Pakistan arrives at Colombo Harbour

December 15, 2025   02:53 pm

A consignment of humanitarian aid donated by the Government of Pakistan to support the disaster-affected people has been brought to the Colombo Harbour aboard a special vessel.

The humanitarian aid consignment was officially handed over to the Government of Sri Lanka today (15) at the Colombo International Container Terminals by the High Commissioner of Pakistan to Sri Lanka, retired Major General Faheem Ul Aziz.

The consignment includes a stock of essential medicines, as well as large quantities of powdered milk and nutritional supplements aimed at boosting immunity.

Additionally, the humanitarian assistance comprises tents, blankets, mosquito nets, bedding materials, water pumps and a range of other essential items along with lighting equipment intended for use by displaced and disaster-affected communities in camps and households without access to electricity.

Representing the Government of Sri Lanka, Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation Anura Karunathilleka, together with Deputy Minister Janitha Ruwan Kodithuwakku, participated in the official reception of the humanitarian aid.

