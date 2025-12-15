Sri Lankas economy expands by 5.4% in Q3 2025

December 15, 2025   04:37 pm

Sri Lanka’s economy expanded by 5.4 percent in the third quarter of 2025, according to the Department of Census and Statistics (DCS).

The Department of Census and Statistics noted that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the third quarter of 2025 has increased up to Rs. 3,325,611 million from Rs. 3,154,148 million which was reported in the third quarter of 2024.

Accordingly, the GDP growth rate for the third quarter of year 2025 has been reported as 5.4 percent of positive growth rate.

In the third quarter of 2025, Agricultural, Industrial and Services activities all reported increases of 3.6 percent, 8.1 percent and 3.5 percent respectively, the DCS noted.

