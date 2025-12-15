Inland Revenue Dept. exceeds its revenue target by Rs. 50 billion

The Department of Inland Revenue has exceeded its revenue target, generating an additional Rs. 50 billion in tax revenue.

In a statement, Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning Anil Jayantha Fernando noted that minimizing wastage and enhancing taxpayer confidence were key reasons the Department of Inland Revenue was able to surpass its revenue targets.

Speaking at a ceremony held today (15) at the headquarters of the department to handover appointment letters to newly inducted Assistant Commissioners of the Department of Inland Revenue, the Deputy Minister said that it is not an easy task to encourage people who have prior experience of taxes not being used for national development to contribute willingly.

Deputy Minister Anil Jayantha Fernando added that the initiative demonstrates the government’s commitment to taxpayers and highlighted that the increase in tax revenue relative to the country’s GDP has contributed to minimizing corruption.

He further mentioned that the tax-to-GDP ratio, which had previously reached 10%, is expected to reach 16% by the end of this year.

The Deputy Minister emphasized that new recruitments and the inclusion of women in the workforce are essential to further increasing revenue. He noted that although the percentage of women is higher than that of men, women’s contribution within the labor force remains 30% lower than that of men.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Economic Development Nishantha Jayawera stated that the revenue target set for the Department of Inland Revenue for 2025 was Rs. 2,195 billion, and that the department has already surpassed this target.

He added that the department has recorded the highest revenue in recent history, generating an additional Rs. 50 billion. The government’s intention, he clarified, is not to raise tax rates but to broaden the tax base.

The Deputy Minister also pointed out that the government is prepared to provide the necessary facilities by formulating relevant regulations. These include legal provisions allowing individuals who have evaded taxes to pay the amount in a lump sum without incurring interest.

During this event, appointment letters were issued to 100 Assistant Commissioners of the Department of Inland Revenue.