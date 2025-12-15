World Bank announces US$ 120 million in emergency support for Sri Lanka

World Bank announces US$ 120 million in emergency support for Sri Lanka

December 15, 2025   05:56 pm

The World Bank Group Bank has announced up to US$ 120 million in emergency support for Sri Lanka to assist ongoing recovery and restoration activities.

Issuing a statement, the World Bank Group said in response to the government’s request, it is making up to US$120 million in emergency support available by repurposing funds from ongoing projects.

This will support recovery and help restore essential services and infrastructure—including health care, water, education, agriculture, and connectivity—in the areas hit hardest by Cyclone Ditwah, the World Bank noted.

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), the private sector arm of the World Bank Group, is expected to continue to strengthen the private sector by providing advisory support and strategic investments in key sectors—such as agriculture, manufacturing and logistics, including support to MSMEs—to create jobs and drive economic recovery.

To guide recovery efforts, a Global Rapid Post-Disaster Damage Estimation (GRADE) assessment is already underway in partnership with the Global Facility for Disaster Risk Reduction (GFDRR).

The World Bank said the rapid assessment will provide credible estimates of disaster impacts to inform early decisions and help target response and recovery efforts.

The World Bank added that it is also working closely with the government as it plans the broader recovery, including the creation of the new ‘Rebuilding Sri Lanka’ Fund and the next phase of post-disaster needs assessments.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Govt. issues guidelines on disbursement of funds to those affected by Cyclone Ditwah (English)

Govt. issues guidelines on disbursement of funds to those affected by Cyclone Ditwah (English)

Flood-hit house rebuilt in seven days under relief programme 'Sarvajana Senehasa' (English)

Flood-hit house rebuilt in seven days under relief programme 'Sarvajana Senehasa' (English)

Donors from 40 countries contribute to 'Rebuilding Sri Lanka Fund' (English)

Donors from 40 countries contribute to 'Rebuilding Sri Lanka Fund' (English)

President pays tribute to Sri Lanka Navy personnel for their immense contribution during recent disaster (English)

President pays tribute to Sri Lanka Navy personnel for their immense contribution during recent disaster (English)

Disbursement of Rs. 25,000 allowances to disaster-affected families gets underway (English)

Disbursement of Rs. 25,000 allowances to disaster-affected families gets underway (English)

Sri Lanka needs to formulate a new disaster management plan - Opposition Leader (English)

Sri Lanka needs to formulate a new disaster management plan - Opposition Leader (English)