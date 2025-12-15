Chandika Hathurusinghe files new lawsuit against SLC at Court of Arbitration for Sport

Chandika Hathurusinghe files new lawsuit against SLC at Court of Arbitration for Sport

December 15, 2025   06:29 pm

Former head coach of Sri Lanka national cricket team Chandika Hathurusinghe has filed a new lawsuit against Sri Lanka Cricket over the termination of his contract.

The case has been filed before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland.

Hathurusinghe has challenged the decision taken by the Board which removed him as the head coach citing disciplinary concerns and poor results before the end of his contract.

Chandika Hathurusinghe through the lawsuit is seeking compensation from Sri Lanka Cricket for his alleged loss of income, loss of opportunity and damage to his reputation.

