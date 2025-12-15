640 schools in three provinces will not reopen tomorrow - Secretary

A total of 640 schools in the Uva, Central and North Western provinces will not reopen tomorrow, the Secretary to the Ministry of Education, Nalaka Kaluwewe has announced.

Schools that were closed due to the disaster situation caused by Cyclone Ditwah are scheduled to reopen island-wide tomorrow (16).

Accordingly, the Ministry of Education convened principals, teachers, and non-academic staff today (15) to undertake necessary preparations for the reopening of schools.

Secretary Nalaka Kaluwewe noted that 640 schools affected by the disaster in three provinces will be unable to resume academic activities tomorrow.

The Ministry of Education further announced that a relaxed policy will be implemented with regard to school uniforms for students, as well as academic and non-academic staff, in areas affected by the disaster.