Five including foreign women injured in accident on Southern Expressway

December 15, 2025   07:36 pm

At least five individuals traveling in a van, including two foreign women, have been injured in an accident near the 168-kilometer post on the Southern Expressway.

The accident occurred when a luxury van carrying foreign nationals collided with a lorry at around 4:00 p.m. today (15).

The luxury van carrying foreign nationals was traveling from Mattala towards Beliatta when it crashed into the rear of a small lorry that was moving in the same direction.

The injured have been transported to the Tangalle Base Hospital in an ambulance belonging to the Police Special Task Force deployed on the Southern Expressway.

Further investigations are underway.

