Education Ministry announces revised school term dates

The second phase of the third school term, which was postponed until December 16 due to the disaster situation that affected the country, will commence tomorrow.

Accordingly, all schools in the Western, Southern, Northern, North Central, Eastern and Sabaragamuwa Provinces will reopen tomorrow, the Ministry of Education has announced.

However, 640 schools in the Uva, Central and North Western provinces, which were severely affected by adverse weather conditions, will not reopen tomorrow.

The second phase of the third school term, which begins tomorrow, will continue until December 22, followed by the Christmas holidays from December 23 to December 28.

Schools will reopen for the third phase of the third term on December 29 and continue until December 31, after which academic activities for the third term will conclude.

However, for students attending Muslim schools, the school term beginning tomorrow will continue uninterrupted until January 2, with no Christmas holidays. These students will also attend school on Saturday, December 27.

Additionally, the Ministry of Education has instructed schools to commence academic activities for Grade One students for the year 2026 on January 22.

Meanwhile, the Ministry stated that temporary residential facilities should be provided at schools with hostels for students coming from remote areas facing transportation difficulties due to the disaster.

Students from disaster-affected schools and those experiencing transportation challenges should be allowed to continue their studies temporarily at the nearest school to their residence, and no fees should be charged from students admitted temporarily, the Education Ministry noted.

The Ministry added that no money should be collected from students for disaster relief activities. If student labor is required, only students above 14 years of age may be involved, with parental consent and under full supervision of teachers.

Meanwhile, schools that will not reopen tomorrow may be reopened on dates decided by the respective Provincial Directors of Education, the Ministry added.

The Sri Lanka Transport Board has decided to provide free transportation services throughout the month of December for students affected by the disaster.