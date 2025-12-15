Sri Lanka’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for November 2025 recorded growth in both manufacturing and services sectors.

The latest report of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) indicated that the Manufacturing PMI climbed to 55.5 in November while the Services PMI reached 50.5.

The increase in the Manufacturing PMI was attributed to favorable contributions from all sub-indices.

The outlook for manufacturing activities for the next three months remains positive, despite recent adverse weather conditions due to anticipated seasonal demand, the CBSL noted.

Meanwhile, PMI for Services recorded an index value of 50.5 in November 2025, indicating a slower expansion in services activities compared to the previous month.

New Businesses increased in November 2025, underpinned by increased demand for financial services and improved activity in wholesale and retail trade.

Meanwhile, employment also continued to expand in November 2025, as firms increased hiring to meet seasonal operational needs. Backlogs of work increased reversing a three-month period of continuous decline, the CBSL added.