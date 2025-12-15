Hospital in Badulla temporarily closed due to risk of landslides

The Badulla Spring Valley Regional Hospital has been temporarily closed due to the risk of landslides, the Ministry of Health of the Uva Province has announced.

As a result of the closure, workers of the Spring Valley plantation and patients from five villages, including Spring Valley, are facing severe difficulties.

Commenting on the matter, Badulla District Secretary Prabath Abeywardana stated that investigations conducted by geologists attached to the National Building Research Organisation have revealed a potential landslide threat to the hospital from the slope of the Namunukula mountain range located in front of the facility.

However, the District Secretary said that outpatient treatment services have been initiated at the Abhayapura Community Hall in the area in order to minimize inconvenience to patients.

He further noted that additional assessments are being carried out regarding the risk condition of the hospital, and attention has been directed towards the possibility of continuing part of the hospital’s services at the same location.

Meanwhile, residents have claimed that access roads have been blocked, making it difficult even to reach the temporary outpatient treatment centre.