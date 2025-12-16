Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island today

Under the influence of the Easterly wave flow affecting the weather over the island, the prevailing showery conditions over the Northern and Eastern provinces are expected to continue during the next few days, the Department of Meteorology said.

Showers will occur at times in Northern, North-Central, Eastern, Uva and Central provinces.

Fairly heavy rainfall above 50 mm are likely at some places in these areas in Northern and Eastern provinces and in Polonnaruwa district.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the other areas of the island after 1.00 p.m, the Met. Department said.

Fairly strong winds of about 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over Eastern slopes of the central hills, Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee, Hambantota and Monaragala districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the early hours of the morning, it added.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.