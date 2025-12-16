Govt. grants special leave to state officials affected by Cyclone Ditwah

The government has decided to grant special leave to state officials who were unable to report to work due to floods, landslides, and road blockages.

The relevant circular was issued yesterday (16) by the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government to all Ministry Secretaries, Provincial Chief Secretaries, and Heads of Departments.

Accordingly, special leave will be granted to officials who were unable to report to work due to disruptions to public transport services between their place of residence and workplace caused by Cyclone Ditwah, as well as those affected by road blockages or other disaster-related conditions.

To obtain this special leave, affected officers are required to submit a written request to the Head of their institution, clearly stating the reason for their absence.

The request must be accompanied by a recommendation from the relevant Grama Niladhari, certified by the Divisional Secretary.

The circular further stated that the Head of the Institution must examine the request certified by the Divisional Secretary and, only if satisfied with its accuracy, forward it to the Head of the Department for approval of special leave for the number of days the officer was unable to report for duty.

The Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government has also informed that this special leave will be applicable only for the months of November and December.