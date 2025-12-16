Australia police says Bondi attack gunmen travelled to Philippines
December 16, 2025 08:57 am
Australian police said on Tuesday that the two alleged gunmen behind the mass shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach travelled to the Philippines last month, and that the reasons for their trip were under investigation.
Police said initial investigations suggested the gunmen could have been inspired by the ideologies of the Islamic State, adding they found two homemade Islamic State flags in a vehicle used by one of the men.
Source: Reuters
--Agencies