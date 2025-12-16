Announcement regarding Ministry directive on Third Term Tests

Announcement regarding Ministry directive on Third Term Tests

December 16, 2025   09:00 am

The Ministry of Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Education has reiterated its directive prohibiting the conduct of third-term school examinations for students in Grades 6 to 10 for the 2025 academic year.

In a circular issued to relevant officials, including all school principals, the Ministry emphasized that the previously communicated instructions on this matter must be strictly adhered to and implemented without exception.

