Announcement regarding Ministry directive on Third Term Tests
December 16, 2025 09:00 am
The Ministry of Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Education has reiterated its directive prohibiting the conduct of third-term school examinations for students in Grades 6 to 10 for the 2025 academic year.
In a circular issued to relevant officials, including all school principals, the Ministry emphasized that the previously communicated instructions on this matter must be strictly adhered to and implemented without exception.