Former Sri Lanka Test Cricketer and ex-SLC Chairman D.S. de Silva passes away

December 16, 2025   09:58 am

Former Sri Lankan leg-spinner D. S. de Silva, a distinguished member of Sri Lanka’s inaugural Test cricket team in 1982, has passed away at the age of 83. 

His family confirmed that he died in London.

D. S. de Silva was a member of Sri Lanka’s first-ever Test cricket team and went on to captain the national side in two Test matches. 

He holds the distinction of being Sri Lanka’s first One Day International (ODI) cap and the second Test cap in the country’s cricketing history.

A specialist leg-spinner, de Silva achieved a historic milestone during Sri Lanka’s tour of Pakistan in 1982, when he became the first Sri Lankan bowler to claim a five-wicket haul in a Test innings. 

He later became the oldest player to captain Sri Lanka in Test cricket during the team’s tour of New Zealand in 1983.

Beyond his playing career, D. S. de Silva served as Chairman of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) from 2009 to 2011. 

He is widely regarded as one of the finest leg-spinners produced by Sri Lanka and is often recognized as the longest-serving spinner to have represented the national team.

