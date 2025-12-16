Former Minister C.B. Rathnayake granted bail

Former Minister C. B. Rathnayake, who was remanded following his arrest by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) over an investigation, has been granted bail.

The Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court ordered his release on two surety bonds of Rs. 2 million each and imposed an overseas travel ban, said Ada Derana reporter.

C. B. Rathnayake was arrested on December 2 by CIABOC after he appeared before the Commission to provide a statement in connection with charges under the Money Laundering Act relating to corruption charges.

The suspect, Ratnayake Mudiyanselage Chandrasiri Bandara Rathnayake, who previously served as Minister of Sports, Minister of Private Transport, and Minister of Livestock, had been remanded until today (16).

The case is linked to an investigation conducted by CIABOC’s Assets Investigation Division under Section 23(a)(1) of the Bribery Act, concerning the alleged illegal acquisition of assets exceeding LKR 57.3 million.