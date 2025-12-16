Former Minister C.B. Rathnayake granted bail

Former Minister C.B. Rathnayake granted bail

December 16, 2025   10:31 am

Former Minister C. B. Rathnayake, who was remanded following his arrest by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) over an investigation, has been granted bail.

The Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court ordered his release on two surety bonds of Rs. 2 million each and imposed an overseas travel ban, said Ada Derana reporter.

C. B. Rathnayake was arrested on December 2 by CIABOC after he appeared before the Commission to provide a statement in connection with charges under the Money Laundering Act relating to corruption charges.

The suspect, Ratnayake Mudiyanselage Chandrasiri Bandara Rathnayake, who previously served as Minister of Sports, Minister of Private Transport, and Minister of Livestock, had been remanded until today (16).

The case is linked to an investigation conducted by CIABOC’s Assets Investigation Division under Section 23(a)(1) of the Bribery Act, concerning the alleged illegal acquisition of assets exceeding LKR 57.3 million.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Int'l partners assure support to rebuild Sri Lanka after ongoing relief operations (English)

Int'l partners assure support to rebuild Sri Lanka after ongoing relief operations (English)

Int'l partners assure support to rebuild Sri Lanka after ongoing relief operations (English)

Education Ministry issues guidelines as schools schedule to reopen tomorrow (English)

Education Ministry issues guidelines as schools schedule to reopen tomorrow (English)

Govt. and opposition politicians call for law to be applied equally to ex-Speaker Asoka Ranwala (English)

Govt. and opposition politicians call for law to be applied equally to ex-Speaker Asoka Ranwala (English)

302 damaged roads due to recent disaster reopened; only 14 roads to be repaired  RDA (English)

302 damaged roads due to recent disaster reopened; only 14 roads to be repaired  RDA (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Govt. issues guidelines on disbursement of funds to those affected by Cyclone Ditwah (English)

Govt. issues guidelines on disbursement of funds to those affected by Cyclone Ditwah (English)

Flood-hit house rebuilt in seven days under relief programme 'Sarvajana Senehasa' (English)

Flood-hit house rebuilt in seven days under relief programme 'Sarvajana Senehasa' (English)