Police Sergeant dies after being hit by speeding motorcycle

December 16, 2025   10:39 am

A Police Sergeant attached to the Welipenna Police Station has reportedly died after being struck by a speeding motorcycle on the Aluthgama-Mathugama road, the Welipenna Police confirmed.

The deceased has been identified as 54-year-old Godellage Upul Samantha, a resident of the Ahungalle area.

A group of police officers on duty at the Labuwelgoda Junction had reportedly signaled a motorcycle to stop for exceeding the speed limit.

The motorcycle, unable to control its speed, had collided with the Police Sergeant, who was thrown into a nearby drain, sustaining severe head injuries.

The Sergeant was admitted to Darga Town Hospital in Aluthgama, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The motorcyclist had sustained minor injuries and was initially admitted to Aluthgama Hospital before being transferred to Kalutara Teaching Hospital for further treatment.

Welipenna Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

