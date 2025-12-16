NBRO conducts special inspections of landslide-risk schools in Central Province

NBRO conducts special inspections of landslide-risk schools in Central Province

December 16, 2025   11:27 am

The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) has commenced special inspections of schools in the Central Province that are at risk of landslides due to adverse weather conditions caused by Cyclone ‘Ditwah’.

Landslide risk assessments of school premises are being carried out with the support of universities. 

Accordingly, a rapid assessment of the condition of landslide-prone school premises in the districts of Kandy, Nuwara Eliya and Matale is currently being carried out.

The inspections, which began on December 9, are being led by an expert team of 15, comprising specialists from the Universities of Peradeniya, Moratuwa, and Sri Jayewardenepura, alongside officials from the NBRO.

Meanwhile, with the decrease in prevailing rain conditions, the landslide risk red alert for Kandy District has been revised. 

Red advisories have now been issued specifically for the Ududumbara, Doluwa, Minipe, Medadumbara, and Gangaihala Korale Divisional Secretariat Divisions.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Int'l partners assure support to rebuild Sri Lanka after ongoing relief operations (English)

Int'l partners assure support to rebuild Sri Lanka after ongoing relief operations (English)

Int'l partners assure support to rebuild Sri Lanka after ongoing relief operations (English)

Education Ministry issues guidelines as schools schedule to reopen tomorrow (English)

Education Ministry issues guidelines as schools schedule to reopen tomorrow (English)

Govt. and opposition politicians call for law to be applied equally to ex-Speaker Asoka Ranwala (English)

Govt. and opposition politicians call for law to be applied equally to ex-Speaker Asoka Ranwala (English)

302 damaged roads due to recent disaster reopened; only 14 roads to be repaired  RDA (English)

302 damaged roads due to recent disaster reopened; only 14 roads to be repaired  RDA (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Govt. issues guidelines on disbursement of funds to those affected by Cyclone Ditwah (English)

Govt. issues guidelines on disbursement of funds to those affected by Cyclone Ditwah (English)

Flood-hit house rebuilt in seven days under relief programme 'Sarvajana Senehasa' (English)

Flood-hit house rebuilt in seven days under relief programme 'Sarvajana Senehasa' (English)