NBRO conducts special inspections of landslide-risk schools in Central Province

The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) has commenced special inspections of schools in the Central Province that are at risk of landslides due to adverse weather conditions caused by Cyclone ‘Ditwah’.

Landslide risk assessments of school premises are being carried out with the support of universities.

Accordingly, a rapid assessment of the condition of landslide-prone school premises in the districts of Kandy, Nuwara Eliya and Matale is currently being carried out.

The inspections, which began on December 9, are being led by an expert team of 15, comprising specialists from the Universities of Peradeniya, Moratuwa, and Sri Jayewardenepura, alongside officials from the NBRO.

Meanwhile, with the decrease in prevailing rain conditions, the landslide risk red alert for Kandy District has been revised.

Red advisories have now been issued specifically for the Ududumbara, Doluwa, Minipe, Medadumbara, and Gangaihala Korale Divisional Secretariat Divisions.