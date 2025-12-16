Police Sergeant interdicted over close contact with Duplicate Sewwandi

December 16, 2025   11:34 am

A Police Sergeant has been interdicted for allegedly maintaining close contact with a female suspect, Nanda Kumar Thakshee, who is currently being held under a 90-day detention order in connection with the murder of underworld figure Sanjeewa Kumara Samararatne, also known as ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa,’ at the Aluthkade court complex.

Police investigations revealed that the Sergeant and the suspect exchanged gestures and communicated using sign language, including breaking a single biscuit in half and sharing it.

‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa’ was shot dead at the Aluthkade court complex on February 19.

The primary suspect in the case, Ishara Sewwandi, had initially gone missing. Subsequently, she, along with six other suspects—including Nanda Kumar Thakshee, who bears a close resemblance to Sewwandi—were arrested while hiding in a house in Kathmandu, Nepal, and later brought back to Sri Lanka.

Both Ishara Sewwandi and Nanda Kumar Thakshee are currently in custody at the Colombo District Crime Division under a 90-day detention order.

The interdicted Police Sergeant was on subsidiary duty from 10:00 PM on November 30 until 6:00 AM the following morning. 

Close examination of CCTV footage revealed that the officer provided a biscuit to Nanda Kumar Thakshee, who was detained in Cell No. 03, and accepted a half-eaten piece in return. The footage also showed the officer approaching the suspect’s cell multiple times and communicating with her using sign language.

The Colombo District Crime Division is currently conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.

