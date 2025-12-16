The Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Sri Lanka, Sergey Viktorov, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya at Temple Trees.

The meeting focused on Sri Lanka’s ongoing rebuilding and rehabilitation efforts following Cyclone Ditwah. The Prime Minister outlined the government’s priorities in the recovery process, including the restoration of essential infrastructure, housing, and agricultural livelihoods. She also highlighted the support extended by international partners in facilitating these efforts.

Discussions further addressed the strengthening of bilateral cooperation between Sri Lanka and Kazakhstan, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

Both sides explored opportunities to enhance economic engagement, with an emphasis on promoting investment and increasing tourist arrivals from Kazakhstan. The potential for collaboration in the field of education, particularly through student exchange programmes and joint research initiatives, was also noted as an area of mutual interest.

Additionally, the newly appointed High Commissioner of Canada to Sri Lanka, Isabelle Catherine Martin, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya at Temple Trees.

The High Commissioner conveyed Canada’s condolences over the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah and reaffirmed Canada’s readiness to provide further support to Sri Lanka during the recovery process.

The Prime Minister expressed her appreciation for the assistance extended by the international community, including Canada, noting that Sri Lanka has now entered the second phase of post-disaster recovery following the completion of rescue and immediate relief operations.

She further noted that schools are scheduled to reopen from the following day, with the majority able to resume normal operations. The Prime Minister emphasised the importance of returning to normalcy and gradually scaling down relief centres where appropriate.

The High Commissioner reaffirmed Canada’s focus on supporting the agricultural sector, recognizing its importance to livelihoods and economic stability. In response, the Prime Minister informed that the government has advised farmers to recommence cultivation and has already initiated support measures to assist them.

The High Commissioner also highlighted the importance of effective implementation of official language policies to ensure inclusivity and equal opportunities for all citizens, noting the potential use of artificial intelligence tools to support translation and communication.

The Prime Minister expressed interest in expanding cooperation in the education sector, particularly in teacher exchange programmes alongside existing student collaboration initiatives, and noted Sri Lanka’s ongoing engagement with the Commonwealth of Learning.

Attending the meeting on behalf of the High Commission of Canada were Patrick Pickering, Acting Counsellor (Political and Trade), and Kiril Iordanov, Head of Cooperation. Representing Sri Lanka were Pradeep Saputhanthri, Secretary to the Prime Minister; Sagarika Bogahawatta, Additional Secretary to the Prime Minister; and Pramuditha Manusinghe, Director (Europe & North America), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism.