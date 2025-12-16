Husband axed to death by wife in Valaichchenai

A 46-year-old man sustained serious injuries after being attacked with an axe in the Valaichchenai–Vahaneri area and succumbed to his injuries at the scene, police said.

The incident occurred last morning (15), and the deceased has been identified as a resident of the Vahaneri area in Valaichchenai.

According to police investigations, the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute between the deceased and his wife.

During the altercation, the deceased reportedly attempted to attack his wife with a sharp weapon, after which the woman struck him with an axe, resulting in fatal injuries.

The 42-year-old woman suspected of carrying out the attack has been arrested, said police.

Valaichchenai Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.