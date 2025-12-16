As Sri Lanka grapples with the devastating aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah, CHEC Port City Colombo (Pvt) Ltd., the project company of Port City Colombo, has stepped forward to support the nation’s recovery efforts with both financial and on-ground assistance.

In response to this urgent national emergency and unprecedented humanitarian crisis, the company has donated Rs. 10 million to the Government to be dedicated to long-term reconstruction, rehabilitation and restoration of critical infrastructure.

The donation was officially handed over by Xiong Hongfeng, Managing Director of CHEC Port City Colombo, to Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma, Secretary to the Treasury, at the Ministry of Finance. The Colombo Port City Economic Commission (CPCEC) facilitated the process as the regulatory authority for Port City Colombo.

“In this time of deep national sorrow, our hearts are with every Sri Lankan family affected by this tragedy,” said Xiong Hongfeng, Managing Director, CHEC Port City Colombo (Pvt) Ltd. “Sri Lanka has been a trusted partner for decades. Today, we stand with its people, not merely as developers, but as friends, neighbours, and long-term partners committed to rebuilding lives and communities.”

Beyond financial support, CHEC Port City Colombo (Pvt) Ltd. Informed that it has mobilized a fleet of 12 critical disaster-response machinery, including loaders, excavators, backhoes, flatbed trucks, and dump trucks, ready for rapid deployment to government-designated areas to accelerate debris clearance, restore access, and support emergency rescue operations, the statement said.

Leveraging decades of global expertise in infrastructure development in Sri Lanka, the company mentioned that it is also offering specialized engineering support for emergency bridge repairs, road reconstruction, and technical assistance to reconnect isolated communities.

In addition to equipment and technical support, all required skilled personnel are being fully sourced and deployed by CHEC Port City Colombo (Pvt) Ltd. to ensure uninterrupted, on-ground assistance where it is needed most, it added.