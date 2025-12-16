Individual arrested at BIA with foreign cigarettes worth over Rs. 2.85 mln

December 16, 2025   01:42 pm

An individual has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) while attempting to smuggle a stock of foreign-made cigarettes valued at approximately Rs. 2.85 million into the country.

The arrest was made as the suspect attempted to exit the airport through the “Green Channel,” which is designated for passengers with no items to declare, Ada Derana reporter said.

The suspect has been identified as a 58-year-old businessman from Divulapitiya.

He had arrived on a flight from Dubai which landed at 12:50 a.m. today.

Upon inspection, Customs officials had discovered 95 cartons containing 19,000 sticks of foreign-made cigarettes in his possession, Ada Derana reporter said.

Further investigations into the incident are being carried out by Customs officials at Katunayake Airport.

