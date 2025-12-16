All schools in Uva Province to reopen on December 29 - Secretary

A decision has been taken to reopen all schools in the Uva Province on December 29, the Secretary to the Ministry of Education, Nalaka Kaluwewe said.

Speaking during the Derana ‘BIG FOCUS’ program today (16), Secretary Nalaka Kaluwewe stated that the main reasons preventing the reopening of schools affected by recent floods are transportation difficulties and the operation of relief camps.

Meanwhile, commenting on the matter, the Commissioner General of Examinations, Indika Kumari Liyanage noted that the postponed GCE Advanced Level examination is scheduled to be conducted over a further period of seven days.

She explained that the examinations will be held from January 12 to January 20, 2026.

Accordingly, five subjects that consist of only Part II of a question paper, first question paper of the History subject and ten other subjects that include both Paper I and Paper II will be conducted within this timeframe.

The Commissioner of Examinations also stated that 202,627 students are expected to sit for at least one subject in the coming days. She added that if, due to the prevailing disaster situation, there is a need for an alternative examination center, the Department of Examinations should be informed through the school principal.

Additionally, she noted that private candidates can directly contact the Department of Examinations by calling 1911, 0112 784 208, 0112 784 537, or 0112 788 616 to request an alternative examination center.