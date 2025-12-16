Sri Lanka to co-host Asian Regional Debt Management Conference

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to co-host the 2026 Asian Regional Debt Management Conference in Sri Lanka.

The Asian Regional Debt Management Conference, hosted annually by the Asian Development Bank, provides an opportunity for debt managers from the Bank’s member countries to share experiences in the field of public debt management, discuss challenges, and strengthen regional cooperation.

The 2026 Asian Regional Debt Management Conference is scheduled to be held over a period of four to five days, consisting of surveys and technical workshops drawing attention to the debt management operations, challenges, and new approaches in the field.

Accordingly, members representing the Ministry of Finance, central banks, debt management offices, and other relevant institutions from the member countries are scheduled to participate in this conference.

Thereby, it will be able to achieve benefits such as the receipt and advancement of international prestige in the field of public debt management, strengthening bilateral and regional relationships with the Asian member countries and international financial institutions, and sharing knowledge and promoting capacity building for debt management operations through the hosting of this conference.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal presented by the President, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development, for co-hosting the 2026 Asian Regional Debt Management Conference in Sri Lanka at the end of May 2026.