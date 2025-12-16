Sri Lanka to co-host Asian Regional Debt Management Conference

Sri Lanka to co-host Asian Regional Debt Management Conference

December 16, 2025   02:34 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to co-host the 2026 Asian Regional Debt Management Conference in Sri Lanka.

The Asian Regional Debt Management Conference, hosted annually by the Asian Development Bank, provides an opportunity for debt managers from the Bank’s member countries to share experiences in the field of public debt management, discuss challenges, and strengthen regional cooperation. 

The 2026 Asian Regional Debt Management Conference is scheduled to be held over a period of four to five days, consisting of surveys and technical workshops drawing attention to the debt management operations, challenges, and new approaches in the field.

Accordingly, members representing the Ministry of Finance, central banks, debt management offices, and other relevant institutions from the member countries are scheduled to participate in this conference. 

Thereby, it will be able to achieve benefits such as the receipt and advancement of international prestige in the field of public debt management, strengthening bilateral and regional relationships with the Asian member countries and international financial institutions, and sharing knowledge and promoting capacity building for debt management operations through the hosting of this conference. 

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal presented by the President, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development, for co-hosting the 2026 Asian Regional Debt Management Conference in Sri Lanka at the end of May 2026.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Int'l partners assure support to rebuild Sri Lanka after ongoing relief operations (English)

Int'l partners assure support to rebuild Sri Lanka after ongoing relief operations (English)

Int'l partners assure support to rebuild Sri Lanka after ongoing relief operations (English)

Education Ministry issues guidelines as schools schedule to reopen tomorrow (English)

Education Ministry issues guidelines as schools schedule to reopen tomorrow (English)

Govt. and opposition politicians call for law to be applied equally to ex-Speaker Asoka Ranwala (English)

Govt. and opposition politicians call for law to be applied equally to ex-Speaker Asoka Ranwala (English)

302 damaged roads due to recent disaster reopened; only 14 roads to be repaired  RDA (English)

302 damaged roads due to recent disaster reopened; only 14 roads to be repaired  RDA (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Govt. issues guidelines on disbursement of funds to those affected by Cyclone Ditwah (English)

Govt. issues guidelines on disbursement of funds to those affected by Cyclone Ditwah (English)

Flood-hit house rebuilt in seven days under relief programme 'Sarvajana Senehasa' (English)

Flood-hit house rebuilt in seven days under relief programme 'Sarvajana Senehasa' (English)