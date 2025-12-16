Cabinet approves signing MoUs between several Sri Lankan and foreign universities

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to enter into Memoranda of Understanding between a number of Sri Lankan and Foreign Universities.

Accordingly, approval has been granted for:

The project agreement between the University of Peradeniya and the Alliance of National and International Science Organizations for the Belt and Road Regions (ANSO) on the conducting of the International Water Summit on Climatic Change and Environmental Pollution.

Research Collaboration Agreement and Material Transfer Agreement between the University of Peradeniya and the Chinese University of Hong Kong in China on the transmission of MRSA disease (Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus) in humans, animals, and the environment, and the clarification of their antimicrobial and biological resistance and their genetic diversity.

The Cabinet has also approved a Memorandum of Understanding between the University of Kelaniya and the Kyoto College of Graduate Studies for Informatics (KCGI) in Japan for the achievement of objectives such as increasing educational cooperation, improving friendships through educational, professional, and cultural activities between the faculties and students, and conducting collaborative research, conferences, and workshops.

Memorandum of Understanding between the University of Vavuniya and the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) for the achievement of objectives, such as creating educational and research cooperation in mutually agreed fields, transferring educational information materials, transferring students and academic staff, conducting combined conferences, and providing sponsorships for workshops.

In addition, approval has been granted for a Memorandum of Understanding between the Indian Council for Cultural Relations and the University of Vavuniya for obtaining the services of professors as visiting lecturers on a contract basis.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal presented by Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya in her capacity as the Minister of Education, Higher Education, and Professional Education to enter into Memoranda of Understanding between Sri Lankan Universities and Foreign Universities.