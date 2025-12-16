Probe underway on police conduct in accident involving MP Asoka Ranwala

December 16, 2025   03:47 pm

An investigation is currently underway on the orders of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to determine whether there was any dereliction of duty by police officers in connection with the road accident involving National People’s Power (NPP) Gampaha District Member of Parliament Asoka Ranwala, Minister of Health and Media, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa stated.

Responding to a question raised during today’s weekly Cabinet media briefing, the Minister explained that the investigation was initiated following allegations made by various parties claiming that police officers failed to carry out their duties at the time of the incident.

Dr. Jayatissa further noted that a report on the internal investigation is scheduled to be submitted to court.

Addressing the media, the Minister stated: 

“As you may be aware, following allegations from certain parties regarding lapses on the part of the police, an investigation is currently being conducted under the orders of the IGP to verify whether any dereliction of duty occurred. All reports related to this investigation will be submitted to the court, and a decision will be reached accordingly.”

