Parliament likely to meet on Dec. 18 and 19 - Cabinet Spokesman
December 16, 2025 03:58 pm
The government is hoping to hold Parliamentary sittings on Thursday (18) and Friday (19), Cabinet Spokesman Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa noted.
Speaking during the weekly Cabinet media briefing at the Department of Government Information today (16), Minister Jayatissa stated that during the upcoming sitting, the government is hoping to debate and approve the Supplementary Estimate presented to allocate funds for ongoing restoration work.