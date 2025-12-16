Dayasiri directs letter to SLFP General Secretary claiming party constitution has been violated

Convening the Executive Committee and the All-Island Working Committee of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) constitutes a violation of the party’s constitution, according to Parliamentarian Dayasiri Jayasekara.

MP Jayasekara made this claim in a letter addressed to the General Secretary of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party.

Dayasiri Jayasekara is a Member of Parliament who was elected to Parliament from the Kurunegala District at the 2024 Parliamentary Election, contesting under the Samagi Jana Balawegaya ticket.

The letter sent by Parliamentarian Dayasiri Jayasekara to the SLFP General Secretary is given below.