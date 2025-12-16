25 Sri Lankans rescued from cybercrime centers in Myanmar repatriated

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Bangkok, in close collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Myanmar, has successfully facilitated the rescue and repatriation of 25 Sri Lankan nationals who had been trafficked in cybercrime centers in Myawaddy, Myanmar.

The individuals were safely repatriated to Sri Lanka on 16 December 2025, following coordinated diplomatic and operational efforts, the Embassy and Permanent Mission of Sri Lanka in Bangkok said in a statemnet.

The operation was carried out through close collaboration between the Embassy and Permanent Mission of Sri Lanka in Thailand, with the active support of relevant authorities in Thailand.

As part of these efforts, the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Thailand, Wijayanthi Edirisinghe, together with officials of the Embassy, engaged with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Social Development, National Security Council, Tak Province and Immigration authorities of Thailand to facilitate necessary clearances and ensure the orderly return of the rescued nationals.

The Mission conveys its appreciation to the Governments of Thailand and Myanmar for their cooperation and assistance in this humanitarian undertaking and also acknowledges the support extended by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Thailand and Sri Lanka and International Non-Government Organizations based in Mae Sot area in Thailand, for extending assistance with international air travel and other logistical arrangements.