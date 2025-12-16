Advisory issued for heavy rain for several provinces

An ‘Amber’ advisory has been issued by the Department of Meteorology for heavy rain in the Eastern, Central, Uva Provinces and Polonnaruwa District.

Accordingly, the advisory issued today (16) will be effective from 08.30 a.m. tomorrow (17) until 08.30 a.m. on Thursday (18).

The Met. Department stated that under the influence of the Easterly wave, the prevailing showery conditions over the Northern and Eastern parts of the island are expected to continue further during the next few days.

Heavy rainfall above 100 mm is likely at some places in Eastern, Central and Uva Provinces and in Polonnaruwa District, it added.

Accordingly, the general public has been advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by heavy rain, strong winds and strong lightning during thundershowers.