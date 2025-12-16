RDA incurs Rs. 75 billion loss due to roads and bridges destroyed by disaster

Officials of the Ministry of Transport and Highways and Urban Development stated that, due to the destruction of roads and bridges caused by the disaster situation that occurred across the island, it has been preliminarily estimated that the Road Development Authority has incurred a loss of approximately Rs. 75 billion.

Furthermore, the officials stated that when taking into account the additional rehabilitation work required to fully restore the destroyed roads and bridges, it has been estimated that a sum of approximately Rs. 190 billion will be required for this purpose, the Department of Communications of Parliament said in a statement.

This was disclosed at the meeting of the Sectoral Oversight Committee on Infrastructure and Strategic Development, convened to discuss and analyses the nature of the disaster that the country has been struck with and the measures to be taken to assess the resulting social, economic, and environmental damage. The meeting was held recently (11) at Parliament under the chairmanship of Member of Parliament S.M. Marikkar.

During the meeting, officials of the Ministry of Transport and Highways and Urban Development pointed out that, as a result of the disaster situation, 316 roads and 40 bridges under the purview of the Road Development Authority have been damaged.

However, the Chair of the Committee pointed out that assessments regarding damage to railway lines and regional roads across the island have not yet been carried out. The Chair further emphasized the importance of the Ministry taking the lead in formulating a mechanism to provide financial allocations for the rehabilitation of regional roads.

Accordingly, the officials informed the Committee that it is currently expected to obtain a loan of Rs. 2 billion from the World Bank, and that funds required to carry out these rehabilitation works are also expected to be obtained from several other institutions.

Meanwhile, officials of the Ceylon Electricity Board informed the Committee that the Board has incurred an estimated loss of approximately Rs. 20 billion due to the disaster situation. They further stated that discussions are underway to obtain a loan from the World Bank for this purpose. Commenting on this, the Chair of the Committee advised the officials of the Ceylon Electricity Board to attempt to obtain these funds as a grant rather than as a loan. He emphasized the importance of securing the funds as a grant, as obtaining them as a loan could result in an increase in electricity bills for consumers.

In addition, officials informed the Committee that Lanka Electricity Company (Pvt) Ltd. has incurred an estimated loss of approximately Rs. 252 million due to the disaster situation. Officials representing Lanka Electricity Company (Pvt) Ltd. further stated that since the expenditure required for the repair work can be covered through the budgetary allocations already provided to them, no additional loan or grant is required.

Officials also informed the Committee that the National Water Supply and Drainage Board has incurred an estimated loss of approximately Rs. 5.6 billion due to the disaster situation. The Secretary of the Ministry of Housing, Construction and Water Supply stated to the Committee that 156 water supply schemes of the National Water Supply and Drainage Board were damaged, and that all of them have now been restored after carrying out maintenance work. The Secretary further informed the Committee that arrangements are currently underway to obtain the funds required for rehabilitation as a grant from the Asian Development Bank.

Accordingly, emphasizing the importance of preparing plans to face potential future disasters, the Chairman of the Committee stated that the Sectoral Oversight Committee on Infrastructure and Strategic Development is prepared to provide the necessary support to the relevant ministries and officials for this purpose, it said.

Members of Parliament Nalin Bandara Jayamaha, Ajith P. Perera, and Asitha Niroshana Egoda Vithana, along with a group of officials, were present at this occasion.