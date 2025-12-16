Rs. 25,000 relief allowance already disbursed to 50% of affected people  Minister

Rs. 25,000 relief allowance already disbursed to 50% of affected people  Minister

December 16, 2025   05:05 pm

The Rs. 25,000 relief allowance has been already disbursed to more than 50% of the people who were affected by recent floods and landslides, Cabinet Spokesperson and Minister of Health and Mass Media, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa stated.

Speaking at the weekly Cabinet media briefing, the Minister stated that government officials are currently carrying out assessments to provide the remaining compensation payments.

Accordingly, compensation has already been paid to 73.4% of affected individuals in the Gampaha District, 68.39% in Ratnapura, 65.28% in Matale, 70.05% in Anuradhapura and 61.42% in Kurunegala, among others, the Minister said.

He further stated that in some districts the percentage of compensation payments remains below 50%, and that officials are currently intervening to expedite the process. The Minister added that a discussion will be held under the leadership of the President with all District Secretaries to address related issues and accelerate relief efforts.

The Minister said:

“Nearly 2.2 million people were affected by this disaster. This is the highest number of disaster-affected individuals ever recorded. At present, government officials are assessing the compensation that needs to be provided to each person, while some payments are already being made. As of yesterday, more than 50% of the Rs. 25,000 allowance has been disbursed. This may vary from district to district.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Int'l partners assure support to rebuild Sri Lanka after ongoing relief operations (English)

Int'l partners assure support to rebuild Sri Lanka after ongoing relief operations (English)

Education Ministry issues guidelines as schools schedule to reopen tomorrow (English)

Education Ministry issues guidelines as schools schedule to reopen tomorrow (English)

Govt. and opposition politicians call for law to be applied equally to ex-Speaker Asoka Ranwala (English)

Govt. and opposition politicians call for law to be applied equally to ex-Speaker Asoka Ranwala (English)

302 damaged roads due to recent disaster reopened; only 14 roads to be repaired  RDA (English)

302 damaged roads due to recent disaster reopened; only 14 roads to be repaired  RDA (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Govt. issues guidelines on disbursement of funds to those affected by Cyclone Ditwah (English)

Govt. issues guidelines on disbursement of funds to those affected by Cyclone Ditwah (English)