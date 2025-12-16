Sri Lanka has entered second phase of post-disaster recovery  PM Harini

December 16, 2025   05:45 pm

The newly appointed High Commissioner of Canada to Sri Lanka, Isabelle Catherine Martin, has conveyed Canada’s condolences over the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah and reaffirmed Canada’s readiness to extend further support to Sri Lanka during the recovery process. 

The High Commissioner made these observations when she paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya on Monday (15) at Temple Trees, the PM’s Office said.

The Prime Minister expressed her appreciation for the assistance extended by the international community, including Canada, noting that Sri Lanka has now entered the second phase of post-disaster recovery following the completion of rescue and immediate relief operations. 

The Prime Minister further noted that schools are scheduled to reopen from the following day, with the majority able to resume normal operations. She emphasised the importance of returning to normalcy and gradually scaling down relief centres where appropriate.

The High Commissioner reaffirmed Canada’s focus on supporting the agricultural sector, recognizing its importance to livelihoods and economic stability. In response, the Prime Minister informed that the Government has advised farmers to recommence cultivation and has already initiated support measures to assist them.

The High Commissioner also highlighted the importance of effective implementation of official language policies to ensure inclusivity and equal opportunities for all citizens, noting the potential use of artificial intelligence tools to support translation and communication. 

The Prime Minister expressed interest in expanding cooperation in the education sector, particularly in teacher exchange programmes alongside existing student collaboration initiatives, and noted Sri Lanka’s ongoing engagement with the Commonwealth of Learning.

