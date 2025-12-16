Landslide warnings issued for several districts extended; Red alerts lifted

Early landslide warnings issued for several districts have been extended, after considering the current ground conditions and recent rainfall received in parts of the island.

Accordingly, the previously issued Level 3 (Red) landslide warnings have been lifted and subsequently Level 2 (Amber) warning issued for 25 Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSDs) in three districts have been extended.

Districts and Divisional Secretariat Divisions that have been issued Level 2 (Amber) landslide warnings, advising people to remain cautious and vigilant, are as follows:

Kandy District: Ganga Ihala Korale, Poojapitiya, Udapalatha, Kundasale, Gangawata Korale, Deltota, Medadumbara, Minipe, Panvila, Doluwa, Yatinuwara, Harispattuwa, Akurana, Pathadumbara, Thumpane, Pasbage Korala, Udanuwara, Ududumbara, Hatharaliyadda and Pathahewaheta DSDs and surrounding areas

Kurunegala District: Rideegama DSD and surrounding areas

Nuwara Eliya District: Hangaraketha, Walapane, Mathurata, and Nildandahinna DSDs and surrounding areas

Meanwhile districts and Divisional Secretariat Divisions that have been issued with Level 1 (Yellow) warnings advising people to remain watchful, are as follows:

Badulla District: Uva Paranagama, Badulla, Hali Ela, Meegahakivula, Haldummulla, Kandeketiya, Passara, Soranathota, Ella, Welimada, Lunugala, Haputhale and Bandarawela DSDs and surrounding areas

Kurunegala District: Mallawapitiya, Polgahawela, Mawathagama, and Alawwa DSDs and surrounding areas

Matale District: Naula, Pallepola, Ambanganga Korale, Yatawatta, Wilgamuwa, Laggala Pallegama, Ukuwela, Rattota and Matale DSDs and surrounding areas

Nuwara Eliya District: Kothmale East, Kothmale West, Ambagamuwa Korale, Norwood, Thalawakele and Nuwara Eliya DSDs and surrounding areas