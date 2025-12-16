Landslide warnings issued for several districts extended; Red alerts lifted

Landslide warnings issued for several districts extended; Red alerts lifted

December 16, 2025   05:56 pm

Early landslide warnings issued for several districts have been extended, after considering the current ground conditions and recent rainfall received in parts of the island.

Accordingly, the previously issued Level 3 (Red) landslide warnings have been lifted and subsequently Level 2 (Amber) warning issued for 25 Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSDs) in three districts have been extended.

Districts and Divisional Secretariat Divisions that have been issued Level 2 (Amber) landslide warnings, advising people to remain cautious and vigilant, are as follows:

Kandy District: Ganga Ihala Korale, Poojapitiya, Udapalatha, Kundasale, Gangawata Korale, Deltota, Medadumbara, Minipe, Panvila, Doluwa, Yatinuwara, Harispattuwa, Akurana, Pathadumbara, Thumpane, Pasbage Korala, Udanuwara, Ududumbara, Hatharaliyadda and Pathahewaheta DSDs and surrounding areas

Kurunegala District: Rideegama DSD and surrounding areas

Nuwara Eliya District: Hangaraketha, Walapane, Mathurata, and Nildandahinna DSDs and surrounding areas

Meanwhile districts and Divisional Secretariat Divisions that have been issued with Level 1 (Yellow) warnings advising people to remain watchful, are as follows:

Badulla District: Uva Paranagama, Badulla, Hali Ela, Meegahakivula, Haldummulla, Kandeketiya, Passara, Soranathota, Ella, Welimada, Lunugala, Haputhale and Bandarawela DSDs and surrounding areas

Kurunegala District: Mallawapitiya, Polgahawela, Mawathagama, and Alawwa DSDs and surrounding areas

Matale District: Naula, Pallepola, Ambanganga Korale, Yatawatta, Wilgamuwa, Laggala Pallegama, Ukuwela, Rattota and Matale DSDs and surrounding areas

Nuwara Eliya District: Kothmale East, Kothmale West, Ambagamuwa Korale, Norwood, Thalawakele and Nuwara Eliya DSDs and surrounding areas

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Int'l partners assure support to rebuild Sri Lanka after ongoing relief operations (English)

Int'l partners assure support to rebuild Sri Lanka after ongoing relief operations (English)

Education Ministry issues guidelines as schools schedule to reopen tomorrow (English)

Education Ministry issues guidelines as schools schedule to reopen tomorrow (English)

Govt. and opposition politicians call for law to be applied equally to ex-Speaker Asoka Ranwala (English)

Govt. and opposition politicians call for law to be applied equally to ex-Speaker Asoka Ranwala (English)

302 damaged roads due to recent disaster reopened; only 14 roads to be repaired  RDA (English)

302 damaged roads due to recent disaster reopened; only 14 roads to be repaired  RDA (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Govt. issues guidelines on disbursement of funds to those affected by Cyclone Ditwah (English)

Govt. issues guidelines on disbursement of funds to those affected by Cyclone Ditwah (English)