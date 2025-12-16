Budget of NPP-led Balapitiya Pradeshiya Sabha defeated

The inaugural budget of the Balapitiya Pradeshiya Sabha, where the National People’s Power (NPP) holds power, has been defeated.

The budget was defeated by a margin of one vote, with 16 members voting in favour while 17 councilors opposing it.

The Balapitiya Pradeshiya Sabha council meeting was held today under the chairmanship of Anuruddha Mahaweli.

A total of 34 members represent the Balapitiya Pradeshiya Sabha, comprising 16 members from the National People’s Power and 18 members representing other political parties.

The Chairman of the Pradeshiya Sabha was selected by drawing lots, through which Anuruddha Mahaweli, representing the National People’s Power, was elected.

Accordingly, the inaugural budget for the year 2026 of the Balapitiya Pradeshiya Sabha was presented today by the Chairman. During the vote, all 16 NPP members voted in favour, while 17 members representing opposition groups voted against it.

The member elected under the United National Party (UNP) ticket did not attend today’s council meeting.

As a result, the inaugural budget presented for the 2026 financial year of the Balapitiya Pradeshiya Sabha was defeated by a one-vote majority.