Court imposes fine on trader who sold Keeri Samba rice at inflated prices

Legal action has been taken against the owner of a retail outlet for selling Keeri Samba rice at inflated prices and for issuing invoices under a false name as “Lanka Basmati.”

The Consumer Affairs Authority filed the case before the Naula Magistrate’s Court against the owner of the shop located in Nalanda, Matale.

Accordingly, the trader had pleaded guilty to the charge, following which the Magistrate ordered today (16) that a fine of Rs. 110,000 be imposed on the businessman.