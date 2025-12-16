New National Cricket Selection Committee appointed

Pramodya Wickramasinghe has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Cricket Selection Committee, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports stated.

Indika de Saram, Tharanga Paranavithana, Vinothan John and Rasanjali de Alwis have also been named in the committee.

The appointments have been made in terms of Section 39-1 of the Sports Law No. 25 of 1973 and the Extraordinary Gazette Notification No. 2437/24 dated May 21, 2025, the Sports Ministry added further.