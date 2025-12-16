Japan to give $2.5 million in emergency aid to Sri Lanka

The Japanese government decided to extend an emergency grant of $2.5 million to cyclone-hit Sri Lanka, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Tuesday.

The emergency grant will be used to provide humanitarian assistance through international aid agencies, including food and other daily necessities.

Landslides and floods caused by a cyclone that hit the island nation in late November have killed more than 600 people.

Motegi told a press conference that Japan intends to continue providing “seamless support to our long-time friend, Sri Lanka, to ensure the earliest possible recovery and reconstruction of the affected areas.”

The minister also said a disaster relief medical team returned from Sri Lanka earlier Tuesday after handling 1,250 treatments in about two weeks.

Source: KYODO NEWS

--Agencies