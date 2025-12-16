Another aid shipment from India arrives

Another shipment of dry rations has been brought from India to provide relief to people affected by the cyclone “Ditwah”.

The supplies were brought to Sri Lanka by a C-17 aircraft belonging to the Indian Air Force, the President’s Media Division stated.

The relief consignment includes 15 tons of dry rations and 10 tons of medicines.

Additionally, a shipment of 50 tons of dry rations was brought to the country yesterday (15) aboard the Indian Coast Guard vessel “Shaurya”. The supplies were officially handed over at the port to Deputy Minister of Civil Aviation, Janith Ruwan Kodithuwakku, by Indian Deputy High Commissioner Dr. Satyanjal Pandey.

Meanwhile, under the “Sagar Bandhu” operation, the Indian medical team that arrived in Sri Lanka completed its humanitarian mission and returned to India.