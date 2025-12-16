Draft National Electricity Policy presented to Energy Minister

Draft National Electricity Policy presented to Energy Minister

December 16, 2025   08:09 pm

The draft National Electricity Policy has been presented to Minister of Energy, Engineer Kumara Jayakody.

The draft was prepared by a committee appointed by the Cabinet of Ministers on the recommendation of the Minister, for the purpose of formulating the national electricity policy.

The draft National Electricity Policy has been formulated in accordance with the Sri Lanka Electricity Act No. 14 of 2025.

The draft policy is expected to be presented for public consultation in the future, after which it is expected to be adopted as the National Electricity Policy, the Ministry of Energy stated.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Int'l partners assure support to rebuild Sri Lanka after ongoing relief operations (English)

Int'l partners assure support to rebuild Sri Lanka after ongoing relief operations (English)

Education Ministry issues guidelines as schools schedule to reopen tomorrow (English)

Education Ministry issues guidelines as schools schedule to reopen tomorrow (English)

Govt. and opposition politicians call for law to be applied equally to ex-Speaker Asoka Ranwala (English)

Govt. and opposition politicians call for law to be applied equally to ex-Speaker Asoka Ranwala (English)

302 damaged roads due to recent disaster reopened; only 14 roads to be repaired  RDA (English)

302 damaged roads due to recent disaster reopened; only 14 roads to be repaired  RDA (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Govt. issues guidelines on disbursement of funds to those affected by Cyclone Ditwah (English)

Govt. issues guidelines on disbursement of funds to those affected by Cyclone Ditwah (English)