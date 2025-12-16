Draft National Electricity Policy presented to Energy Minister

The draft National Electricity Policy has been presented to Minister of Energy, Engineer Kumara Jayakody.

The draft was prepared by a committee appointed by the Cabinet of Ministers on the recommendation of the Minister, for the purpose of formulating the national electricity policy.

The draft National Electricity Policy has been formulated in accordance with the Sri Lanka Electricity Act No. 14 of 2025.

The draft policy is expected to be presented for public consultation in the future, after which it is expected to be adopted as the National Electricity Policy, the Ministry of Energy stated.