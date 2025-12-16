Case against Shasheendra Rajapaksa to be taken up in March 2026

December 16, 2025   08:57 pm

The bribery case filed against former State Minister Shasheendra Rajapaksa, who is currently out on bail after being produced before court, will be taken up again on March 13, 2026, Ada Derana reporter said.

The case was taken up today (16) before Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama.

During the hearing, the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) informed court that further investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Accordingly, the Magistrate ordered that the case be called again on March 13, 2026 and directed that the progress of the investigations be reported to court on that date.

The Bribery Commission has filed the case against former Minister Shasheendra Rajapaksa and two others on charges of committing the offense of “corruption” under the Anti-Corruption Act by illegally obtaining Rs. 8,850,000 as compensation for the destruction of his political office, which had been constructed on a plot of land belonging to the Mahaweli Authority, by protesters during the ‘Aragalaya’ period.

