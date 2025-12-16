Sri Lanka leads winter travel surge among Indians

Indian travellers are changing their winter holiday choices, with Sri Lanka emerging as the fastest-growing destination this season, according to a report by Atlys.

Sri Lanka has seen a five-fold rise in interest compared to winter 2024, while South Africa and Oman have recorded nearly three times growth among Indian travellers.

As per Atlys report, the trend points to a growing preference for destinations that are easy to reach, affordable, and offer distinct cultural or outdoor experiences. Sri Lanka’s growth has been driven by its beaches, proximity to India, and overall travel value. South Africa and Oman have also seen strong demand as travellers look for nature-based experiences and warm-weather breaks during the winter months.

Other destinations showing significant growth include Georgia, which grew 2.1 times, followed by Uzbekistan at 1.97 times and Morocco at 1.87 times. Hong Kong recorded a 1.88 times rise, while Japan saw a 1.79 times increase, supported by interest in winter landscapes and seasonal events.

“These destinations represent those that have grown the most this winter versus last winter on Atlys’ platform,” the company said, adding that established destinations such as the UAE, the UK, the Schengen region, and the US continue to see steady interest from Indian travellers.

Commenting on this change, Santosh Hegde, Head of Marketing at Atlys, said, “We’re seeing a fascinating shift in winter travel behaviour this year. Travellers are discovering destinations that offer depth, diversity, and convenience: whether that’s Sri Lanka for a quick coastal break or Georgia and Uzbekistan for culture and adventure. The growth we’re observing isn’t about replacing classic favourites; it’s about widening the map. Indians are more open than ever to exploring places that weren’t traditionally on their radar.”

The report highlights that Indian travellers are approaching winter travel with greater confidence and curiosity in 2025. With smoother visa processes and improving global mobility, winter is becoming a key season for Indians to explore newer international destinations alongside traditional favourites.

Source: India Times

- Agencies