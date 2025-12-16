Police receive several complaints regarding circulation of counterfeit currency notes

Police say complaints have been reported to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) regarding the circulation of counterfeit currency notes during the festive season.

Accordingly, the Police Media Spokesman, Assistant Superintendent of Police F. U. Wootler stated that the public should remain vigilant about counterfeit notes when handling money.

He said, during the festive season, several complaints regarding the circulation of counterfeit currency notes have been reported to the CID with most counterfeit cases involving Rs. 5,000 notes.

The Police Media Spokesman stated:

“In 2024, 596 counterfeit Rs. 5,000 notes were taken into CID custody. In 2025, 535 counterfeit Rs. 5,000 notes that were in circulation were taken into custody by Sri Lanka Police. In 2024, six counterfeit Rs. 2,000 notes were detected, while two were detected in 2025. In 2024, 561 counterfeit Rs. 1,000 notes were seized, and in 2025, 401 counterfeit Rs. 1,000 notes. In 2024, 193 counterfeit Rs. 500 notes were found, while in 2025, 109 counterfeit Rs. 500 notes were detected.”

Assistant Superintendent of Police F. U. Wootler urged the public to report all incidents related to counterfeit currency notes to the nearest police station.

Meanwhile, Police have implemented a special security plan to ensure public safety during the upcoming festive season.

Accordingly, police officers in civil clothing and intelligence personnel have been deployed in urban areas with large public gatherings.