Police officer arrested for soliciting bribe of Rs. 10,000

Police officer arrested for soliciting bribe of Rs. 10,000

December 16, 2025   10:02 pm

A police officer attached to the Nilaveli Police Station has been arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs. 10,000.

The suspect was arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) following an investigation conducted based on a complaint made by a resident of Nilaveli.

The officer is accused of demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 10,000 in order to facilitate the issuance of a police report required for the complainant to make arrangements for traveling abroad. The arrest was carried out this afternoon (16) at the complainant’s residence by the Bribery Commission.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Kuchchaveli Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (17).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'Let's not pass judgment on Asoka Ranwala before court ruling' - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

'Let's not pass judgment on Asoka Ranwala before court ruling' - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

'Let's not pass judgment on Asoka Ranwala before court ruling' - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Govt. failed to enforce law equally against MP Ranwala - Opposition MP (English)

Govt. failed to enforce law equally against MP Ranwala - Opposition MP (English)

Cabinet greenlights proposal for Sri Lanka to co-host 2026 Asian Regional Debt Management Conference (English)

Cabinet greenlights proposal for Sri Lanka to co-host 2026 Asian Regional Debt Management Conference (English)

All schools in 6 provinces reopen; Free transport for children in disaster-hit areas (English)

All schools in 6 provinces reopen; Free transport for children in disaster-hit areas (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Int'l partners assure support to rebuild Sri Lanka after ongoing relief operations (English)

Int'l partners assure support to rebuild Sri Lanka after ongoing relief operations (English)

Education Ministry issues guidelines as schools schedule to reopen tomorrow (English)

Education Ministry issues guidelines as schools schedule to reopen tomorrow (English)

Govt. and opposition politicians call for law to be applied equally to ex-Speaker Asoka Ranwala (English)

Govt. and opposition politicians call for law to be applied equally to ex-Speaker Asoka Ranwala (English)