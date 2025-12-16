Police officer arrested for soliciting bribe of Rs. 10,000

A police officer attached to the Nilaveli Police Station has been arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs. 10,000.

The suspect was arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) following an investigation conducted based on a complaint made by a resident of Nilaveli.

The officer is accused of demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 10,000 in order to facilitate the issuance of a police report required for the complainant to make arrangements for traveling abroad. The arrest was carried out this afternoon (16) at the complainant’s residence by the Bribery Commission.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Kuchchaveli Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (17).