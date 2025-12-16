Four spill gates of Rajanganaya Reservoir opened

Four spill gates of Rajanganaya Reservoir opened

December 16, 2025   10:34 pm

Steps have been taken to open four spill gates of the Rajanganaya Reservoir, the Department of Irrigation has announced.

The Department stated that two spill gates have been opened by four inches each, while two other spill gates have been opened by three inches each.

Accordingly, a total water discharge of 3,884 cubic feet per second is being released, the Department of Irrigation said.

As a result, the Department has requested people living in nearby low-lying areas to remain vigilant.

